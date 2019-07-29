By Robert Coster
It happened Saturday night in a fight between super bantamweights Giovanny Gutierrez and William Encarnacion during the big WBA “KO to Drugs” show in the Dominican Republic. Full report here.
–
By Robert Coster
It happened Saturday night in a fight between super bantamweights Giovanny Gutierrez and William Encarnacion during the big WBA “KO to Drugs” show in the Dominican Republic. Full report here.
–
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.