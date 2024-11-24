Former world champion Elwin Soto (22-3-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico and countryman/ local Moises Caro (11-3-4, 5 KOs) fought to an exciting 10 round split draw Saturday night in a bout for the WBO Latino light flyweight title. The main event took place at the Plaza de Toros Calafia, Mexicali, Mexico. The bout was actually backed with many heated exchanges. Many close rounds where one dominated the rounds beginning and the other closed the round strong. The official scores were 97-93 Soto, 96-94 Caro, and 95-95 even.

