By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
Super lightweight champion Katie Taylor out of Ireland went toe-to-toe with her Puerto Rican nemesis Amanda Serrano over ten brutal rounds as Serrano fought with a nasty cut over her right eye midway through the fight to reclaim her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and Ring belts in another classic after their battle in 2022 at Madison Square Garden when Taylor escaped with a split decision. The scores read 95-94 on all 3 judges scorecards to the dismay of the packed house at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and live on Netflix.
In a continuation of their last fight, Serrano and Taylor went right to work. Serrano, a southpaw, showed off her blazing speed early and went right after Taylor and connected a left hook on the jaw at the end of the round. Taylor landed power right hands in round two and both exchanged blows in round three.
The fight turned in round four when referee Jon Schorle warned Taylor for a head but that left a big gash over Serrano’s right eye. In round six, Taylor landed another head butt that forced Schorle to stop the fight and call in the doctor as the cut grotesquely opened up even more. To the surprise of everyone in attendance, the fight was allowed to continue.
Serrano came out with a sense of urgency in round seven and flew at Taylor where she landed multiple combos to the head and body of Taylor, however the champ responded with solid counter shots of her own and ended the round strong. Referee Jon Schorle warned Taylor of another head butt in round eight and at this time deducted a point from the champ. With blood streaming down her face, Serrano showed her warrior spirit and kept coming forward to engage Taylor. Rounds nine and ten were an all-out war as each went for the knockout to no avail.
In the end, Taylor earned another controversial victory over Serrano which begs the question on whether they will run it back once again. Before those talks happen, Serrano, 36, will need some time to let her massive cut heal but if it does properly, you can expect another potential fight of the year and a trilogy for the ages. Taylor, now 38, may see this as her crowning moment in front of a packed house at AT&T Stadium and live on Netflix worldwide and decided to hang up the gloves. Time will tell for both legends and future first ballot hall of famers.
Seranno got robbed again…
I was rooting for Serrano, but super unclassy to listen to her make and repeat excuses and then to hear her trainer repeat it all again. Not a good luck. Respect to Taylor.
Taylor is a very dirty fighter they got her well trained on head butting, i was there Live and I just wanted a fair decision which wasn’t Serrano won this fight
Head butts weren’t intentional. They were the product of an intense confrontation. Taylor was gritty and effective. I agree with the decision. Glad to see Taylor prevail. Serrano is a tough opponent, and it takes a beast to beat her. Kudos to Katie Taylor for the win!
shes leading in with her head thats illegal she did intentionally to keep from getting cracked but its two fold she can also create cuts as she did the decision was terrible she was outworked and out fought out landed and backed up and fought in spurts i mean a month ago we watched Bivol do basically the same thing and clearly lost and Beterbiev was nowhere near as effective as Serrano but you are entitled to your decision
Serrano robbed once again. Incredible!
Serrano was the ring general she pressed the action she landed more punches she threw more punches she threw the harder punches and got fouled clearly over and over and Serrano gets denied again seriously somebody needs to protest the corruption
Katie Taylor = lead with the head, throw shoe shine punches, hold, repeat. Clear victory for Serrano.
I thought Serrano won I think even Katie Taylor was surprised she got the decision by her expression on her face