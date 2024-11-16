By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a classic welterweight clash, “El Aztec” Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) out of San Antonio battled fellow Mexican Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) out of Arizona to a split draw over twelve bloody, entertaining rounds on Friday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The scores read 114-112 Ramos, 116-110 Barrios and113-113.

Barrios came out on fire from the opening bell using a pinpoint one, two on Ramos and appeared to drop him in round one as it appeared Ramos’ hand touched the canvas. In round two there was no debate as Barrios put Ramos on his back with a left hand to the body followed by a right hand to the head. Using his clear size advantage, it seemed this might be an early night for the WBC welterweight champ.

In round six, the fight changed and became a war, as Ramos came out aggressive and landed shots to the head and body. And then Ramos landed a double right hand that put Barrios down and the tide of the fight officially turned. Ramos could not capitalize and finish Barrios off as he recovered over the next few rounds and got his legs back.

In round eleven and twelve, the championship rounds, both fighters dropped bombs on each other, and it looked like Barrios was going to finish Ramos off in the last 30 seconds but was unable to and Ramos survived to the final bell in a classic Mexican battle. Barrios retained the WBC welterweight title with the draw so time will tell if this lands him is desired unification fight with Boots Ennis. For Ramos, he showed that at 35 with lots of tread on his tires, he’s still a tough out for anyone and should land another big fight down the road.