By Jeff Zimmerman

WBA light heavyweight champ David Morrell Jr. discussed his upcoming mega fight with the “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez slated for Feb 1 at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas and live on PBC PPV. Morrell Jr. shared how the fight finally got made once Canelo was out of the picture and both their moves to 175lbs. He also responded to the legend, Roy Jones Jr., take on the fight and how he sees Beterbiev-Bivol 2 playing out and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.