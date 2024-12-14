Matchroom Boxing has announced the first six events of 2025 on DAZN:

January 25

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

WBC #3 ranked Dalton ‘Thunder’ Smith (16-0, 12 KOs)

vs. Walid Ouizza (19-2, 8 KOs)

January 25

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

Diego Pacheco (22-0, 8 KOs)

vs. Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs)

Plus…

Olympic star Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs)

vs. Omar Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs)

Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs)

vs. Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs)

January 31

O2 Arena, London

George Liddard (10-0, 6 KOs)

vs. Derrick Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs)

February 28

Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs)

Vs. Rene Tellez Giron (20-4, 13 KOs)

March 1

SSE Arena, Belfast Northern Ireland

Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs)

Vs. Paddy Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs)

March 28

Planet Ice Altrincham, Manchester, England

Olympian Pat Brown vs. TBA

Further events are still to be announced for February and March across the globe.