Matchroom Boxing has announced the first six events of 2025 on DAZN:
January 25
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
WBC #3 ranked Dalton ‘Thunder’ Smith (16-0, 12 KOs)
vs. Walid Ouizza (19-2, 8 KOs)
January 25
The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
Diego Pacheco (22-0, 8 KOs)
vs. Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs)
Plus…
Olympic star Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs)
vs. Omar Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs)
Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs)
vs. Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs)
January 31
O2 Arena, London
George Liddard (10-0, 6 KOs)
vs. Derrick Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs)
February 28
Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico
Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs)
Vs. Rene Tellez Giron (20-4, 13 KOs)
March 1
SSE Arena, Belfast Northern Ireland
Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs)
Vs. Paddy Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs)
March 28
Planet Ice Altrincham, Manchester, England
Olympian Pat Brown vs. TBA
Further events are still to be announced for February and March across the globe.
Steven Nelson potentially wasted his prime fighting exclusively on Terence Crawford for the last few years and, surely, nowhere near the money Crawford was getting. That’s a pretty good card and Hernandez – Giron in February is bombs away.
So far, nothing that interests me. Just typical fare.