Former IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) destroyed Ricardo Espinoza (30-5, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight world title on Saturday night at the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Akhmadaliev dropped Espinoza three times in round three to end it. Time was 2:59.
In a clash for the vacant Euro cruiserweight title, unbeaten Leonardo Mosquea (16-0, 9 KOs) defeated British champion Chev Clarke (10-1, 7 KOs) by twelve round split decision. Mosquea dropped Clarke in round one and went on to win on two cards 116-112, 115-112. Clarke was up on the this card 117-113.
Lightweight Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) shut out Gary Cully (18-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds to seize Cully’s WBA Continental title. Scores were 100-90 3x.
I always thought Gary Cully was overrated. Had no idea he was THAT bad. Maxi is world class, Cully is like a blinged out club fighter who only shadowboxes in the gym. He had all the physical advantages in the fight, didn’t know how to use a single one.