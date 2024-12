Former IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) destroyed Ricardo Espinoza (30-5, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight world title on Saturday night at the Salle des √Čtoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Akhmadaliev dropped Espinoza three times in round three to end it. Time was 2:59.

In a clash for the vacant Euro cruiserweight title, unbeaten Leonardo Mosquea (16-0, 9 KOs) defeated British champion Chev Clarke (10-1, 7 KOs) by twelve round split decision. Mosquea dropped Clarke in round one and went on to win on two cards 116-112, 115-112. Clarke was up on the this card 117-113.

Lightweight Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) shut out Gary Cully (18-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds to seize Cully’s WBA Continental title. Scores were 100-90 3x.