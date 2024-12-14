Former IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) destroyed Ricardo Espinoza (30-5, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight world title on Saturday night at the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Akhmadaliev dropped Espinoza three times in round three to end it. Time was 2:59.

In a clash for the vacant Euro cruiserweight title, unbeaten Leonardo Mosquea (16-0, 9 KOs) defeated British champion Chev Clarke (10-1, 7 KOs) by twelve round split decision. Mosquea dropped Clarke in round one and went on to win on two cards 116-112, 115-112. Clarke was up on the this card 117-113.

Lightweight Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) shut out Gary Cully (18-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds to seize Cully’s WBA Continental title. Scores were 100-90 3x.