By Joe Koizumi

The IBF 115-pound title bout for the vacant championship took place between Mexicans on Saturday in Shizuoka, Japan. IBF#3 Willibaldo Garcia (22-5-2-1NC), 113.75, and IBF#4 Rene Calixto (23-0-1, 9 KOs), 114.25, fought to a split draw over twelve sizzling rounds. It was a bizarre bout with Garcia attacking all the way and Calixto on the defensive occasionally countering the less accurate aggressor.

The officials tallies were as follows: Tetsuya Iida (Japan) 118-110 for Garcia, Surat Soikrachang (Thailand) 116-112 for Calixto, Edward Ligas (Philippines) 114-114. The referee was Koji Tanaka (Japan). The IBF belt had been renounced by Argentine Fernando Martinez who declined to defend his title against the IBF mandatory challenger and decided to respond to the challenge of ex-titlist Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo.

Promoter: Kameda Promotions.