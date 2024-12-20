Former minimumweight champion Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (8-0, 2 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over Neider Valdez (14-2-2, 11 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA world light flyweight title on Thursday night at the Pabellon de Karate at Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Rosa won this fight but 9-3 is crazy as hell. I think Rosa might prove to be one of those rare types who might just be TOO SMALL FOR 108lbs. but we’ll see. Maybe Nontshinga for a defense.