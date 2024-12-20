Mini-Pacman wins WBA lightfly belt Former minimumweight champion Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (8-0, 2 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over Neider Valdez (14-2-2, 11 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA world light flyweight title on Thursday night at the Pabellon de Karate at Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111. Usyk-Fury Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

