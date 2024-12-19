Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) held their final press conference today at the Riyadh Season ahead of their highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, December 21 live worldwide on DAZN PPV from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk: “Now we just have the performance. Talks, cameras, lights, kind of show. Everything is going to be taking place Saturday night on the 21st…” [final message to fury] “Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone. See you on Saturday.”

Tyson Fury: “I’ve got nothing to say apart from there’s going to be a whole lot of hurt and pain in this fight, you watch. The talking’s been done. The first fight, I talked, I joked, all my career. This time I’m serious, I’m going to do some damage here on Saturday night. Watch me go to work.”