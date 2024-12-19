Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) held their final press conference today at the Riyadh Season ahead of their highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, December 21 live worldwide on DAZN PPV from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Oleksandr Usyk: “Now we just have the performance. Talks, cameras, lights, kind of show. Everything is going to be taking place Saturday night on the 21st…” [final message to fury] “Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone. See you on Saturday.”
Tyson Fury: “I’ve got nothing to say apart from there’s going to be a whole lot of hurt and pain in this fight, you watch. The talking’s been done. The first fight, I talked, I joked, all my career. This time I’m serious, I’m going to do some damage here on Saturday night. Watch me go to work.”
Let’s go Usyk!!!
I concur. Mouth Almighty needs a tune-up.
Finish what you started in the first fight Usyk and knock the loud mouth out.
Prize fighting is not about holding, laying on people on the ropes, and grabbing during a fight. Yet, Fury has gotten away with such tactics for years and never gets penalized. Prize fighting is about boxing, not rough housing. A part of me admires Usyk’s ability to box with way less BS of the Fury’s tactics of rough housing. Imagine if Usyk would be the same exact size as Fury? Fury would get KO’d for sure in my opinion.
Usyk UD. Usyk’s momentum is in the lead going into this fight. Fury has more to prove in this rematch and gain the momentum back. Yet, Fury was slapped around much harder in the first fight and he’s the bigger guy.
Scooby, Usyk would’ve had a KO the first fight if the ref knew what he was doing. There was no standing 8 counts and the red gave fury one 20 seconds long to regroup. Usyk stops him this time around in the later rounds.
I’m going with Fury by ninth round TKO but admittedly I’m not 100% confident. If Fury does what I think he can do (turn the negative emotions from May’s loss into positive motivation to reverse the result), he will win just like he did against Wilder in their last two fights. However if there are any cracks in the mental attitude those are sure to show up on Saturday.
Fury is so damn pathetic. Looks pathetic. Sounds pathetic. Fights pathetic. Usyk will win again. Substance over fluff.
Best chance for Fury to win is to roughhouse, it will be difficult for him to win by boxing Usyk. I think we may see Fury go to that body more this fight as well, Usyk seems like he could be hurt there. May the best man win.
In-ring Usyk is smarter than Fury. He is completely adept to size, strength, stance, reach, speed, and temperament. Until someone outperforms some or all of these facets he will conquer [ Fury again ]. The two triumph[s] versus the larger and taller Joshua is no cake walk. His resume is very commendable at less than thirty bouts. Then to have conquered Fury is a monumental bonus that has gone over many heads. Beginning with Tyson. Usyk is psychologically the favor, with all of the facts.