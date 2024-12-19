By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten southpaw prospect WBA#14 Yuga Ozaki (8-0-1, 6 KOs), 108, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific junior flyweight belt when he fully displayed his superior hand speed and swept all rounds before halting unbeaten Filipino Archiel Villamor (8-1, 4 KOs), 107, at 2:08 of the ninth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday (December 14) in Osaka, Japan. Ozaki, also holding the WBC youth 108-pound belt, scored his first defense of this championship. Ozaki, 21, handled by ex-OPBF welter champ Taisei Marumoto, steadily showed his improvement since he turned pro after his amateur campaign two years ago.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions

