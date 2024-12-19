Japanese legend and four-time world champion Katsunari Takayama (34-9, 12 KOs) triumphed over previously unbeaten Australian Kha Lu (7-1, 3 KOs) to win the vacant IBO minimumweight title at a Sanman Boxing event on Wednesday night at the Bula Gymnasium in General Santos City, Philippines. Takayama dominated the fight with relentless volume punching and pressure from the first round through to the twelfth.

In undercard action, former two-time interim world champion Reymart Gaballo (29-2, 24 KOs) stopped James Pagaling (8-4, 5 KOs) in the third round, sending him to the canvas twice during the bantamweight bout. Former flyweight title challenger Vince Paras (22-3-1, 16 KOs) delivered an impressive performance, dropping and stopping tough veteran Anthony Gilbuela (8-7-2, 2 KOs) in the fourth round. Dave Apolinario (21-1, 14 KOs) made a successful return, winning by unanimous decision against Jeny Boy Boca (14-17, 12 KOs) after six rounds, weighing in at 114 lbs.