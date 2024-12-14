Vargas wins WBA interim bantam belt In a clash for the vacant WBA interim bantamweight title, WBA #1 rated Antonio Vargas (19-1, 11 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO against previously unbeaten WBA #9 rated Winston Guerrero (22-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida. Vargas dropped Guerrero in round one. Guerrero responded and floored Vargas in round two. Vargas recovered and began to break down Guerrero. In round ten, Vargas rocked Guerrero and Guerrero’s corner pulled their man out. Time was 2:10. Lorente defeats Grandelli Like this: Like Loading...

