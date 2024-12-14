The European Featherweight title was on the line tonight in a card promoted by OPI Since 82 that took place in Carbonia, Sardinia, Italy.

It was a solid performance from featherweight European champion Cristobal Lorente against former EBU Silver 126lbs champion Francesco Grandelli. The Spaniard won via unanimous decision after 12 hard-fought rounds, earning the three judges’ scorecards (116-111, 116-111, 115-113) and keeping on his waist the EBU blue and golden belt.

Lorente managed to use his physical advantages throughout the fight, using his jab and cross to inflict several damages to Grandelli, especially in the 7 th round when the Italian got nearly on the canvas after a straight right. Overall, Lorente proved to be a consistent, tough and clever fighter, who has accepted also the short-distance exchanges with Grandelli in the final rounds of the fight, but mostly used his reach and quickness to gain points on the judges’ scorecards. The Italian Grandelli tried everything in his power to overcome Lorente, winning some rounds thanks to his technical skills, but it was not enough to bring back to Italy the European title.

“I want to fight Nathaniel Collins next,” said Lorente in the post-fight interview “and then I hope that I can have a chance for a world title eliminatory!”

On the undercard, in the cruiserweight division Fabio Turchi defeats Viktar Chvarkou on points after suffering a bad cut above the eyebrow in the early seconds of the first round, in the 126lbs division Patrick Cappai wins on points against slick Tanzanian opponent Tasha Mjuaji, in the super-bantamweight divison Fabio Crobeddu defeats Christofer Salvatore with a points decision in their rematch dominating the fight, Lorenzo Fais obliterates Serbian Mladen Boljkovac in his pro bantamweight debut with a third round stoppage. A special mention to the super- welterweight local Sardinian derby between Sebastiano Argiolas and Stefano Lai, six rounds of pure dramatic battle between the two locals that ended up in a draw.