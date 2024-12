Weights from Ontario, California Alexis Rocha 146.4 vs. Raul Curiel 146.6

(NABQ/NABF welterweight titles)



Charles Conwell 153.8 vs. Gerardo Vergara 152.8



Scrappy Ramirez 114.6 vs. Ephraim Bui 113.8

Marlen Esparza 114 vs. Arely Mucino 111.8

Victor Morales 130 vs. Ivan Guardado 130

Jorge Chavez 121.4 vs. Ruben Casero 121.2

Ricardo Ruvalcaba 144.8 vs. Jabin Chollet 145

Gael Cabrera 121.2 vs. Garen Diagan 121.6

Joshua Garcia 134.2 vs. Uhiices Avelino-Reyes 132.2

Fabian Guzman 158.4 vs. Travis Floyd 154.6

Javier Meza 140.2 vs. David Music 141.4 Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

