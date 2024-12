Munguia-Surace Weights from Tijuana Jaime Munguia 169.1 vs. Bruno Surace 169.1

Alan Picasso 125.9 vs. *Yehison Cuello 124.6

*Cuello replaces Picasso’s original opponent, Isaac Sackey

Jorge Garcia Perez 154.3 vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 158.2

Sebastian Hernandez 123.6 vs. Sergio Martin Sosa 123.2

Christian Islas Roldan 130.7 vs. Juan Anacona 129.5 Venue: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico

Promoter: Top Rank

Venue: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+

