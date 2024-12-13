Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.1 vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco 121.6
(WBA interim super bantamweight title)
Cheavon Clarke 199 vs. Leonardo Mosquea 198.6
(EBU European cruiserweight title)
Beatriz Ferreira 134 vs. Licia Boudersa 130.6
(IBF female lightweight title)
Gary Cully 134.5 vs. Maxi Hughes 134
Teremoana Teremoana 267.5 vs. Volodymyr Katsuk 238.5
Venue: Salle Des Étoiles, Monte Carlo, Monaco
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Murodjon is a very strong fighter
I’d like see him against Inoue
Cully vs Hughes is an interesting one.