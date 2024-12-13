Akhmadaliev, Franco make weight Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.1 vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco 121.6

(WBA interim super bantamweight title) Cheavon Clarke 199 vs. Leonardo Mosquea 198.6

(EBU European cruiserweight title) Beatriz Ferreira 134 vs. Licia Boudersa 130.6

(IBF female lightweight title) Gary Cully 134.5 vs. Maxi Hughes 134

Teremoana Teremoana 267.5 vs. Volodymyr Katsuk 238.5 Venue: Salle Des Étoiles, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Vargas, Guerrero make weight Like this: Like Loading...

