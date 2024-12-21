Undefeated WBC, WBA, WBO unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defeated former heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) again on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tactical fight. Very close early rounds. Usyk landed two big left hands in round four. Fury connected with some hard shots in round five. Usyk connected with some big shots in round six. Fury, who weighed in 19 pounds heavier than the first fight, seemed to tire as the bout progressed. Fury got a second wind in round nine. Both landed good shots in round ten. Usyk had a strong round eleven and twelve. Scores were 116-112 3x in favor of Usyk.

