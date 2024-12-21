Undefeated WBC, WBA, WBO unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defeated former heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) again on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tactical fight. Very close early rounds. Usyk landed two big left hands in round four. Fury connected with some hard shots in round five. Usyk connected with some big shots in round six. Fury, who weighed in 19 pounds heavier than the first fight, seemed to tire as the bout progressed. Fury got a second wind in round nine. Both landed good shots in round ten. Usyk had a strong round eleven and twelve. Scores were 116-112 3x in favor of Usyk.
Fury got robbed.
What planet are you on?
really. At best I could have seen it a draw. I had it 117-111 for Usyk. Usky for me even won the last 6 rounds.
114-114 for me. Many tight rounds that were hard to score. Usyk looked sharper with clean punches and better boxing, Fury more lumbering but looked like he was landing the more damaging, clubbing punches. Hard to fault the judges as it was genuinely difficult to discern who was winning and what criteria to use.
A competitive fight. Fury threw more, Usyk landed more and finished stronger.
I had it 115-113 Usyk but wouldn’t have been surprised with a close Fury win.
Hardly a robery.
Now hopefully Fury will retire and see how much more weight he can gain.
Exactly, thank you, Dave for an accurate assessment
I had it Usyk 117-111. gave Usyk all of the last six rounds. Fury started out much better, had him in the lead after 3 2-1 in rounds, though I could have seen maybe he won the first 3. At best I could have seen it a draw. A victory for Fury would have been a robbery.
Robbed, are u crazy , fury is over rated . He was easily out boxed . He didn’t jab or go to the body enough. He could not hold and put his weight on Usyk until it was too late .
I also felt that Fury should have been told to keep them up, as it appeared to me that Fury landed low at least 6 times. Only once was he warned, and that was late in the fight. Also never seemed to be warned for several times trying to back hand.
Did you see the Surace – Muguia fight last week? They were allowing punches wayyyyyyy below the belt for Munguia. He was hitting him in the lower hips. It’s weird because every ref has a different idea of what is and isn’t low.
What fight were you watching? It was somewhat close, but the right guy won. Any press card I saw had Usyk winning. I had it a 16-12, 15-13 fight myself.
Fury did get robbed. He got robbed of a post in-ring post-fight interview to congratulate Usyk and take another loss so he could for once recant his pre-fight BS blowhard talk.
Usyk threw more shots and landed more power punches, Fury threw more foul shots, low blows and hitting with elbow. The three judges got the right result.
Your an idiot DS.
what are you smoking bro.? im very interested so i can forget my problems…
That Fat Arrogant Fuck got his Fat Ass Beat PROPER!
Congrats to Usyk!!!!!!
Fury did not do a ring interview after the fight to run his mouth… Hmm, imagine that.
Reduced to crumb bum status?
Close fight.
But what a legend!
Same birthday, same height, same reach as Muhammad Ali.
Congrats!!
Yeah, but Usyk much bigger and stronger. Ali had faster hands. There are a few similarities in footwork (and birthdays, which I didn’t know) but very different. Ali fought a lot of guys in and around his size whereas Usyk is fighting much bigger guys in the heavyweight division.
I know the differences of course but found the similarities a bit exciting.
Usyk is already 37-38. Ali was starting to drool at that age and was nowhere as fast as he was earlier in his career.
It is amazing what Usyk has accomplished so late in his career and past his physical prime.
I think “prime” is subjective.
Some people peak early, and some peak late.
Also, Usyk seems to live a clean and disciplined lifestyle, so overall his health is probably better than someone like Tyson Fury, whose addictive personality causes him to overindulge in everything from cocaine to alcohol to food.
I thought Usyk beat Fury 8 rounds to 4, and what was especially interesting to me about this fight was how well Usyk took Fury’s shots compared to the first fight.
I think that Fury underestimated Usyk again and figured that by adding so much weight he would not only be able to take Usyk’s punches better, but he would also be heavier handed.
Maybe Fury did have more force behind his punches than in the first fight, but he was also a lot slower, a lot easier to time, and tired out a lot quicker than in the first fight.
Ultimately, I think the body work from Usyk made the difference.
A bigger man has an easier time parrying, blocking, slipping and countering punches when they are coming up at him, but if the shorter fighter is stab-jabbing his liver, chest, and ribs constantly, it tends to freeze a body and open things up for the overhand and hooks.
I want to see Usyk fight Kabayel.
Ok fight average level. Heavies aren’t what they use to be.
I have Usyk as of now the 5th greatest heavyweight of all time.
Okay, let’s not get carried away.
It would be purely subjective. Some of the older era guys were tiny. Great fighters, but not with the capacity to fight true giants like Usyk does every out.
Usyk has had 10 or less fights at Heavyweight and 2 of those are vs. Dubois.. and another 2 vs. 300 lbs marionette Fury… he is a remarkable fighter but come on, 23 fights at 37 years old.. his credentials do not approach the greats. Brainchild?! I must question how long you’ve watched boxing?
Many of today’s boxers fight far fewer fights than they did in the past.
But is that always a good thing? I don’t think so.
The phenomenon Willie Pep fought 241 fights and won 229 of them. He often fought several times a month, which was not at all unusual. The quality of the opposition was far from always the best.
Many of these boxers are legends and rightly so. Willie Pep is one of them, another is of course Sugar Ray Robinson who is perhaps the best of them all?
I’m also old enough to have faced several of these punchdrunks. The quality of their lives after they retired was often not the best.
Usyk is 37. You’re right. But remember, he made his professional debut late. He has always stepped up to the best from the very beginning and defeated them all. He has dominated two boxing classes in just 23 fights. That’s impressive. Has it ever happened before. He must be unique with that achievement.
Before that, Usyk had a long and successful amateur career, which is not unusual for many of today’s boxers from the former Eastern Bloc.
I think Usyk deserves all the credit he gets today.
Brainchild, you definitely have a point here.
Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua and Chazz Witherspoon are all bigger than Big George Foreman by comparison.
Oleksandr Usyk who has the exact same height and reach as Muhammad Ali looks small compared to the giant Tyson Fury.
We can always compare boxers over time and speculate on who would have won and who wouldn’t. We will never know.
One difference that is noticeable is the size of many of today’s top heavyweights. The Klitschko brothers weren’t small either. Was Valuev the biggest of them all?
I also agree with those who say that there were many exciting hard classic fights in the past. I still love to watch them.
But I also think that today’s boxers get too little credit. Often we hear they were better in the past. I’m not so sure about that.
Would boxers like Joe Lewis, Rocky Marciano and Floyd Patterson have survived against today’s skyscrapers? We don’t know but it’s still exciting to talk about. I think all three would have a very hard time today.
Oleksandr Usyk has not only shown that he has survived, but he has actually defeated several of them. And he should be given all the credit for that, as you also write.
Not an exciting fight to watch as such. Tyson tried fighting long range and holding where he could, but was not accurate, where Usyk was more accurate.
Spot on
I felt that Fury started well. I had him up two to one after 3, but only round he won after for me was the 6th. SOme of the other rounds were close, and at best I could have seen it a draw. What fight was Anthony Joshua watching as he had it 115-114 Usyk.
Just as expected. Congrats Oli
Well now. Where was this big KO Fury said he was going to do? Where was this savage beast revenge dance, he was going to do? Crickets chirping…..Nothing….Other than his trunks pulled up to his chest demonstrating extra weight gain and arm punching in the fight, I really did not see anything out of Fury. He lost weight in the first fight and gained it in the second one with no real advantages. Time to move on folks.
Pretty much a mike drop Scooby. Well said.
Fury reminds me of some NBA players that are big enough to dunk, but instead make a lay up and miss.
Usyk did say that he might score that knockout as well.
Yess i knew it what a champ Usyk is ! And the sore looser Dubois, like Wilder they are only there to ruin other’s moments but he will get knocked out a second time because he has no chin !
It is impossible to be the best you can be with at least 30 pounds + of excessive fat around your lower back and abdominal region, impossible to keep competing at the highest level of the sport.
It is so much extra weight to carry on extremely thin legs. Fury is a tough man who accomplished a lot, much respect to him but to continue to come into the ring with a waist band so high to hide the fat, holding, grabbing, struggling off balance, it is sad.
Usyk clearly won the fight despite it being allowed that he be held from behind his head, hit rabbit punches, being leaned on etc.
A clear win for a champion who looks the part of a heavyweight champion which you are supposed to be, looks it, talks like it, respectful, humble and in shape for each fight.
No excuses Fury only fought second tier fighters and won the title to an old uninspired Wlad ! He fought Wilder 3 times instead of fighting real opposition ! Look at Usyk’s record ; he’s a true champ undefeated and undisputed at Cruiser and Heavyweight after winning gold at the Olympics !
One of the best to ever do it !
Agree. I have him at number 5 all time great heavyweight. And he might even be the greatest Cruiser weight champ.
That said, he got forced to fight Wilder three times involuntarily due to a court mandating a third fight. Fury wanted Joshua. I don’t understand what the contract said, but apparently it said rematch within 6 months and Fury wanted to move on when Wilder wouldn’t schedule the rematch within that time frame. Wilder got his third fight on a force majeur provision due to COVID. All in all, it was a weird legal decision.
Gratulations! So, Usyk is definitely the best heavyweight of the last couple of years. But what now? Retirement? Another fight with Dubois though imo there’s no unfinished business? Going down and fight Opataia?
We’ll see….
AI is also an Usyk fan by the looks of it. Should have had AI in the Allen vs Fisher fight to get the real winner.
Fury only fought second tier fighters? So who has Usyk fought? I can’t wait to hear this stretch in logic.
Fury beat Mike Tyson in his prime. Fury has be exposed
??
Fury had planned to retire after the Dylan Whyte fight. I think when you do that, but continue on, you lose something. Fury sadly will be looked upon as an underacheiver as he went through that mental Breakdown after the Klitschko win. I remember how he used to be able to move around the ring. But not anymore.
usyk the weakest heavyweight ever zero power zero knockout
“Fury is so damn pathetic. Looks pathetic. Sounds pathetic. Fights pathetic. Usyk will win again. Substance over fluff.” – Me, two days ago.
Congrats to Usyk. He’s a champion, and has all the qualities of one, qualities Fury never had: dignity, substance, character, humility, resolve, versatility, and real natural ability as a fighter. This fight was not hard to predict. Would like to see Fury retire. Tired of the fluff and hype he represents, and he has never been impressive to me.
Very close, but Usyk was clearly the more skilled fighter.
Fury won a close decision but they were paid off to give the decision to usyk. Good fight though.
Fury was much better this time around. Unfortunately, Usyk adjusted well.
I wanted Fury to win.
He started really well. I had him winning the snd and 3rd round, but after that, only the 6th. He could not sustain the energy. He got Usyk pushing him backwards. In there first fight I thought Fury might stop him after 6 rounds. I had it 115-112 for Usyk in the first fight, but in this fight I had Usyk 117-111. I however could have understood it if it had been a draw. As many of those first 4 rounds were close.
Thank you, Santa.
I must have seen a completely different fight. The thread I watched had a viewer judging total. Final tally, Fury 116-115. I had it 115-113 Fury. He landed the better punches, and judging by his face, Usyk took a bunch of punishment. No way he won 8 rounds, neither fighte did. By the way, I love Usyk, and think he is pound for pound tied with Crawford. He just seemed off tonight.
I guess I watched a different fight to. I had it Usyk 117-111. I gave Usyk all of the last 6 rounds.
Today Usyk is still ranked as #13 p4p by Boxrec…… behind Jesse Rodriguez, Devin Haney, Jaron Ennis, Shakur Stevenson, David Benavidez and so on.
They are all good, but I wonder what they have done that surpasses Usyks achievments.
I agree, Usyk is among the top 5 p4p
Great job by uzyk. losers always have someone or something to blame. volume of punches and mobility prove to be too much for fury!
Another close fight between the 2 Best Heavyweights in the world. At least they were fighting each other twice in the spin. Cannot think of many others that would do tge same.
Damn I missed the fight today.
Congrats to usyk, I was wrong. I thought fury would win this time by leaning on him and wearing him down.
There is nothing more for to Usyk to prove, so I hope he retires as the undefeated, undisputed champ!
no surprise
I thought Fury looked off tonight. Usyk landed the cleaner punches and pushed Fury back most of the time. There were times when Fury would plant his feet and throw and he looked very effective. But rarely did he try to pressure Usyk. I also had Usyk winning 116-112. Unlike a lot of people I think there is some unfinished business with Dubois although I think Usyk will win a rematch with him.
In 8 of the 12 rounds, I could see where the judges could have scored things either way. There was only consensus on (if I recall) 7 out of 12 rounds; the rest split 2-1. A very hard bout to score, but I’ve never seen anyone win by backpedaling for 90% of the fight.
Fury had a good idea in trying to keep Usyk outside by using the jab, but he also had a bad idea by adding the flab.
Usyk in absolutely tremendous shape, mentally on the mark and has all the tools. Fury, give him credit for carrying to much weight on spindle legs. However a fighter, a champion with his ( Fury ‘s) experience should have known the excess baggage is a nix in a championship fight. Usyk right up there with the best.
in a year Fury will make Andy Ruiz look skinny. Tyson has bigger tits than my wife, yet floppier. My wife is sixty. Fury disrespects every real fighter who gets in the best shape to do actual battle. Think Vergil Ortiz at 147. Vergil was so in shape he got very sick from being in such good shape. Fury gets sick from all the jelly rolls he eats every night. For a six foot nine guy who could be awesome , he looked shitty. A ghost of what could be. Just like Andy Ruiz who has talent but is fat. Cannot find the self dicipline to be the best they can be. Shit at 6’9″, Fury should be dominant and a crusher but he is a backhanded fool. He holad out his long arms instead of jabbing. He could if in shape win on jabbing alone. His cross that he threw 6 times is like yawn. Like him reaching for the last beer. He will go down in history for we who actually can see and remember the greats of the past as a could have been but was stupid. Riddick Bowe is smarter than Fury, because Bowe at least fought the absolute best . He shit the bed ultimately but he fought the tough guys, sans Lennox. Lennox was greater than Fury by a 10 count. The origional Tyson would have merked Fury in two rounds. If you think Usyk’s head movement and power was and is impressive, Iron Mike’s was three times better. Just watch him dismantle Rudduck twice. Nuff said…robbery>? Fuck me
Tyson Fury of all people should have known that you don’t go the distance to win the championship, you need to beat the champion to take the championship. TF did not beat the Champion Usyk today.
I thought it was a very entertaining fight! I’m amazed that Fury showed the stamina he did at 281 pounds! With that said, I worked all day and was a few beers in by the time I got to watch the fight. I thought most if the rounds were very close and am really glad I didn’t have to score them. I was leaning Usyk, but a Draw wouldn’t have bothered me, because our would have demanded a 3rd fight. I’m all for another match!
Note to Fury: push forward and bully the he smaller man. You’re a great boxer, but you’re much bigger, so beat him down!
Note to Usyk: you’ve proven your greatness, but I think you can actually chop this giant down. Finish him if you meet sgain.
Usyk could be the best Heavyweight of all time!
thank GOD . Having a fat fool representing boxing is sickening. So Fury beat Wilder. Every actual “fighter” who fought Wilder crushed him way way easier and better (proving boxing is more than hitting hard). Wilder? Really? Usyk was brilliant again. As he is every time. So now Boo Boo bear again? Easier than the first time he mad him quit. Usyk will win until he gets tired of winning. again, thank GOD
Fury reminds me of American democrats : no matter how obvious the truth is, they keep saying otherwise. Sore loser who lost the little credibility he had
Usyk and Fury are 2 most overrated fighters in decades. Lomachenko might be 14-2 but he’s far superior p4p to Usyk. Usyk has a lot of stamina, energy which allows him to move all around the ring and dominate 2nd half of fights. Hes not an intelligent skilled fighter. Cruiserweight is trash division but prime Roy Jones would beat him easy at cruiser just by being better at everything Usyk has. Then intelligent fighters like Andre Ward, Hopkins and Toney in their primes would be 59/50 at light heavyweight cruiser catch weight. Sheer activity of Usyk makes it close. I liken Usyk to calzaghe and to a lesser extent , Sergio Martinez
Fury is no longer exciting, for me.
Usyk sits atop of the mountain.