Unbeaten WBO #13 rated Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) won a controversial ten round split decision over David “White Rhino” Allen (23-7, 18 KOs). Fisher won the first four rounds, but Allen dropped Fisher in round five, then battered him for two minutes. Allen rocked Fisher again in round six. Both landed big shots after that with Allen clearly doing more damage. Scores were 95-94, 95-94 Fisher, 96-93 Allen.

Featherweight Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Team Fury member Isaac Lowe (25-3-3, 8 KOs). Scores were 96-92, 97-91, 97-91. Lowe deducted a point for continually losing his mouthpiece.

Former Olympian super featherweight Peter McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs) scored a narrow ten round unanimous decision against previously undefeated WBA #13 Rhys Edwards (16-1, 4 KOs). McGrail fought most the bout with blood streaming from over his right eye. Edwards, a late sub, gave McGrail all he could handle, but came up short 96-95, 96-94, 96-94.

In a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, WBA #11 Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Dylan Colin (14-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91. The IBF international and WBA continental belts were on the line.

Unbeaten heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi (14-0, 10 KOs) outpointed Edgar Ramirez (10-2-1, 4 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 98-92. Novytskyi retains his WBC International belt.

Bantamweight Muhammad Alakel (2-0, 0 KOs) shut out Joshua Ocampo (8-34-5, 6 KOs) over six rounds.