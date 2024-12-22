Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defended his WBC, WBA and WBO titles against Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) for the second time with a 12 round unanimous decision at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
When asked if he thought the judges’ scorecards were correct, Usyk stated, “I’m not the judges, I’m an athlete. It’s not my decision, I win. Thank you, God…he’s a great fighter, he’s a great opponent. It was a great 24 rounds. I want to devote this victory to my mother. She’s worried about me all the time, and I want to say to her thank you very much for everything you’ve done for me. I devote this to her and all mothers of Ukraine.”
After Daniel Dubois came into the ring to verbally challenge Usyk, the champion was unphased, simply stating, “No problem. I am ready. I want to be home for a little rest, but I’m ready.”
* * *
Fury stormed out of the ring without comment after hearing the judges’ verdict, proclaiming that he thought he won by at least three rounds on the way to his dressing room.
Both fought exceptionally well. But Usyk outclassed Fury. Either 7-5 or 8-4. He won.
I shared on here the day before this fight that Usyk v. Fury II will resemble Pep v. Saddler II. Wherein Usyk is the shorter Pugilist and the more savvy. Saddler was taller, brilliant, and employed intricate balance to leverage his power. Saddler recorded over 100 knockouts, as a Featherweight. Fury, being the taller Pugilist, does not employ the balance that increases striking leverage given he has height and reach over most of his adversaries. The discussion now is that [ Fury Head Coach ] Sugar Hill is inept at improving his business partner [ Mr. Fury ] in terms of Boxiana Science.
Many boxing trainers are not teachers, in the totality of improving the Pugilist within each sparring session and noticeably, from to fight to fight. Thus, magnifies Mr. Hill is not a teacher. Neither did Mr. Fury chase [ for example ] retired heavyweights [ in either Holmes, Foreman, Holyfield, Lewis, and H. Rahman ] to help him learn, rehearse and master said balance and leverage strategies. For Usyk used Tyson’s strengths – against Tyson. Lastly, Oleksandr shows more intelligence in 23 bouts than Ali did in 66 total fights. Go review each of their respective fights and you cannot learn from Ali’s topical in the moment combat style. Wherein Usyk is actually travailing inside brilliance. The two Joshua bouts and now both Fury wins are notable, against larger men, without laying on the ropes, absorbing strikes, excessive holding, and flickering what resembles a Jab.
And what pray tell would you change about Ali.. you feel you have all the answers ????
They way Dubois jumped into the ring and shoved his way into Usyk’s well-earned moment, I hope Parker gives him a nice long boxing lesson.
Say what you want about
Dubois but he knocked out Usyk and Usyk knows that.
Usyk is a class act but Fury won.