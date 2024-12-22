Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defended his WBC, WBA and WBO titles against Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) for the second time with a 12 round unanimous decision at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When asked if he thought the judges’ scorecards were correct, Usyk stated, “I’m not the judges, I’m an athlete. It’s not my decision, I win. Thank you, God…he’s a great fighter, he’s a great opponent. It was a great 24 rounds. I want to devote this victory to my mother. She’s worried about me all the time, and I want to say to her thank you very much for everything you’ve done for me. I devote this to her and all mothers of Ukraine.”

After Daniel Dubois came into the ring to verbally challenge Usyk, the champion was unphased, simply stating, “No problem. I am ready. I want to be home for a little rest, but I’m ready.”

* * *

Fury stormed out of the ring without comment after hearing the judges’ verdict, proclaiming that he thought he won by at least three rounds on the way to his dressing room.