In a clash for the vacant WBC light flyweight title, WBC #2 rated Panya Pradabsri (44-2, 27 KOs) scored a controversial twelve round majority decision over WBC #1 Carlos Canizales (27-3-1, 19 KOs) on Thursday at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Scores were 114-114 (Malcom Bulner), and 115-113 (Antonio Carrillo), and 116-112 (Zanashir Taznaa) for hometown favorite Pradabsri.
After the fight, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman commented that Venezuelan Canizales “is a warrior who fought his heart out. I am disappointed at the performance of the WBC judges in specific rounds and I will order an immediate review by the corresponding committee. WBC ring officials are accountable for their performance.”
The Thai fans soundly booed the decision for their own fighter.
They won’t over turn the decision. They never do. Just order a rematch on neutral ground or in Canizales backyard.
This pathetic decision cost me money and I’m not happy about it.