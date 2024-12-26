December 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Pradabsri edges Canizales for WBC 108lb belt

In a clash for the vacant WBC light flyweight title, WBC #2 rated Panya Pradabsri (44-2, 27 KOs) scored a controversial twelve round majority decision over WBC #1 Carlos Canizales (27-3-1, 19 KOs) on Thursday at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Scores were 114-114 (Malcom Bulner), and 115-113 (Antonio Carrillo), and 116-112 (Zanashir Taznaa) for hometown favorite Pradabsri.

After the fight, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman commented that Venezuelan Canizales “is a warrior who fought his heart out. I am disappointed at the performance of the WBC judges in specific rounds and I will order an immediate review by the corresponding committee. WBC ring officials are accountable for their performance.”

Happy Holidays

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • They won’t over turn the decision. They never do. Just order a rematch on neutral ground or in Canizales backyard.

    Reply
    • >