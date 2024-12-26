In a clash for the vacant WBC light flyweight title, WBC #2 rated Panya Pradabsri (44-2, 27 KOs) scored a controversial twelve round majority decision over WBC #1 Carlos Canizales (27-3-1, 19 KOs) on Thursday at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Scores were 114-114 (Malcom Bulner), and 115-113 (Antonio Carrillo), and 116-112 (Zanashir Taznaa) for hometown favorite Pradabsri.

After the fight, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman commented that Venezuelan Canizales “is a warrior who fought his heart out. I am disappointed at the performance of the WBC judges in specific rounds and I will order an immediate review by the corresponding committee. WBC ring officials are accountable for their performance.”