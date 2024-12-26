December 26, 2024
Peña defends WBO Intercontinental title

By Oliver Dütschler, Bern, Switzerland

Angelo Peña (30/Switzerland) successfully defended his WBO Intercontinental title on the legendary Boxing Day at the Kursaal in Bern. The Swiss boxing star of promoter Leander Strupler’s “Swiss Pro Boxing” defeated South Korea’s Gisu Lee (29) with a unanimous decision (98:92, 97:93, 100:90). Peña showcased his dominance from the outset, impressing with exceptional agility and a versatile arsenal of punches. With this victory, Peña extends his undefeated record to an outstanding 11-0, 6 KOs. Lee falls to 12-5, 5 KOs. Looking ahead, the Swiss champion has set his sights on a world title fight in the super featherweight division.

    • >