Three bantamweight firefights, including a pair of world title showdowns, are set for Monday, February 24, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

In the main event, pound-for-pound star Junto Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs) will defend his WBC crown against unbeaten Mexican puncher David Cuellar (28-0, 18 KOs). Newly crowned WBA champion Seiya Tsutsumi (12-0-2, 8 KOs) makes his first defense against former flyweight king Daigo Higa (21-3-1, 19 KOs) in the all-Japanese co-feature.

And, in a 10-round special feature, kickboxing legend Tenshin Nasukawa (5-0, 2 KOs) continues his burgeoning boxing journey against Australian former world champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs).

Nakatani-Cuellar, Tsutsumi-Higa, and Tenshin-Moloney will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ as part of a special early-morning presentation.