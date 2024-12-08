Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) dethroned IBF junior welterweight champion Liam Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hitchins outboxed Paro and pulled away to a 117-111 Paro, 116-112, 116-112 Hitchins.
IBF #4 junior lightweight Henry Lebron (20-0 10 KOs) outscored WBA #7 Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (29-6 19 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the vacant IBF Latino, WBO NABO and WBA Continental Latin America titles. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.
WBA #3, WBC #9, WBO #11 flyweight and Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) stopped Angel Gonzalez in round four in a bout for the vacant WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental flyweight titles.
Lightweight Marc Castro (13-1, 8 KOs) suffered his first loss, dropping a ten round split decision against Agustin Quintana (21-1-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93 for Quintana, 96-94 for Castro.
Welterweight Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) also came up short, losing a ten round split decision to Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Vazquez, 96-94 for Hackett.
Stevie Wonder was in attendance and was assigned one scorecard.
Actually ,by the scoring there were two Stevie Wonders judging!!! No way Hitchins won by those margins!!
Everyone was judging him from the Lemos fight. Hitchins is much better than he was that night.
“Congrats” to a young cat, Hitchins. Keep moving forward, Hitchins.
I had Paro 7/5…that said: What a snooze fest. Every round was an exact duplicate of the previous round. Man oh man, is Hitchins a boring, one dimensional fighter?
Even though I was supporting Liam Paro I thought Hitchens won the fight.
Paro at least pressed the fight. Neither of them landed very many clean punches.
Even though I was supporting Liam Paro I thought 117 112 to Paro was definitely out I thought Hitchens won unanimous decision the better nan won but Paro was humble in defeat said Hitchens was better fighter on the night all respect to Liam Paro hopefully see him back in action soon get a top 10 contender
Hitchens has more power then people think…he stopped me in round 9….I was out! lol. That said from what I saw and then heard he won handily.
Hitchins does not have a 9th round knockout on his record
Hitchens exposed paro as a mediocre fighter. People gave Paro too much props for beating Matias. Matias is a shopworn fighter who burned out by getting into too many wars. In actuality, Paro is several levels below hitchens. Dominant and exciting fight by Hitchings IF you understand the art and science of boxing. Poor paro looked lost by round two. Once Hitchens kicked it into gear, it was a one-man show.