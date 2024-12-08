December 7, 2024
Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) dethroned IBF junior welterweight champion Liam Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hitchins outboxed Paro and pulled away to a 117-111 Paro, 116-112, 116-112 Hitchins.

IBF #4 junior lightweight Henry Lebron (20-0 10 KOs) outscored WBA #7 Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (29-6 19 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the vacant IBF Latino, WBO NABO and WBA Continental Latin America titles. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.

WBA #3, WBC #9, WBO #11 flyweight and Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) stopped Angel Gonzalez in round four in a bout for the vacant WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental flyweight titles.

Lightweight Marc Castro (13-1, 8 KOs) suffered his first loss, dropping a ten round split decision against Agustin Quintana (21-1-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93 for Quintana, 96-94 for Castro.

Welterweight Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) also came up short, losing a ten round split decision to Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Vazquez, 96-94 for Hackett.

