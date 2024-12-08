WBC #1 cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs) and #2 rated Yamil Peralta (17-1-1, 9 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw in a clash for the vacant WBC interim title on Saturday night at the Centre 200 in Nova Scotia, Canada. Former world title challenger Rozicki pressed the action and did damage to the body while Peralta fought defensively. Despite his left eye being closed, Rozicki landed some big shots in round eleven. Scores were 115-113 Rozicki, 114-114, 114-114.

The pair have now fought a total of 24 hard fought rounds in their two bouts. The only winning scorecard in this bout was in favor to Rozicki 115-113 while the other two judges had it even 114-114. Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) thought his guy (the puncher) beat Peralta (the boxer) at his own game. “Ryan outboxed the boxer” stated Otter.

Rozicki previously edged Peralta by controversial decision two years ago, but this time Rozicki landed the harder shots and seemed to be the winner.

Unbeaten Sam Arnold(11-0, 7 KOs) scored a highlight reel second round knockout of previously unbeaten Julian Delgado (4-1, 1 KO) to win the vacant WBC youth intercontinental super middleweight title.