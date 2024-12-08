In a rematch, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) defends his strap against former two-division king Oscar Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete dropped Valdez in round one with a shot to the temple. Another knockdown by Navarrete at the end of round four. The end came in round six when Navarrete floored Valdez again with a body shot. Time was 2:42.



In another rematch, WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) scored a sudden sixth round TKO over Robeisy Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) to retained his belt. Espinoza connected with a right hand to the head and Ramirez indicated that he could no longer continue. Time was :12. Ramirez corner cited an Espinoza elbow in round four gave him double vision and he couldn’t go on.



U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) was again impressive, getting a third round referee’s stoppage against Issac Muñoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs).

Welterweight contender Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) mauled Fredrick Lawson (30-6, 22 KOs) for three minutes and Lawson called it quits at the end of round one.

Unbeaten junior welterweight contender Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 15 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against Jackson Marinez (22-4, 10 KOs).