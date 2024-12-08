December 7, 2024
Navarrete KOs Valdez; Espinoza stops Ramirez

In a rematch, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) defends his strap against former two-division king Oscar Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete dropped Valdez in round one with a shot to the temple. Another knockdown by Navarrete at the end of round four. The end came in round six when Navarrete floored Valdez again with a body shot. Time was 2:42.

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In another rematch, WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) scored a sudden sixth round TKO over Robeisy Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) to retained his belt. Espinoza connected with a right hand to the head and Ramirez indicated that he could no longer continue. Time was :12. Ramirez corner cited an Espinoza elbow in round four gave him double vision and he couldn’t go on.
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) was again impressive, getting a third round referee’s stoppage against Issac Muñoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs).

Welterweight contender Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) mauled Fredrick Lawson (30-6, 22 KOs) for three minutes and Lawson called it quits at the end of round one.

Unbeaten junior welterweight contender Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 15 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against Jackson Marinez (22-4, 10 KOs).

  • I’ve noticed that Frederick Lawson is being used to give the other fighter a boost in confidence. Santillan, Ortiz, and I think rocha too. Much like mayorga was used back in the day.

  • With as clumsy and wide open as Navarrete appears to often be, you gotta give him his credit. That was a brilliant performance.

    • He looked like the old Nava today. I don’t know if that was from fighting someone he dominated last time or if he is truly healthy. I liked his performance. I’d like to see him get his runback on Denis the Ukrainian.

  • Not brilliant, just huge.

    Valdez was far too small.

    Navarrete looked like a welter fighting a lightweight.

  • The announcers seemed to be watching a different fight then me. I just cannot see how they had Ramirez winning on their scorecards. I only gave Ramirez a round and thought I was being generous. But hey…I had just woke up from the beating I took from Hitchens! Espinoza and Navarrete are so fun to watch!

  • I need to see the entire 4th round because I do not recall Ramirez getting struck by Espinoza’s elbow.

    During rounds 4-5, Espinoza was turning up the heat with jabs, uppercuts, straight rights and combinations – Ramirez was unable to handle elevated heat in Espinoza’s kitchen.

    Navarrete is a heck of a fighter, but is Navarrete a weight bully at 130?Anyhow, how about Navarrete/Bell for a nice style and physical size battle. No thanks for Navarrete/Foster because I believe Navarrete’s volume punching will swarm Foster with heavy stings.

  • I knew Navarette was winning when i saw the size difference. Ive seen this all too often. I’d rather we go back to on the day weigh ins.

