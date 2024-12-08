The 12 round main event saw former world title challenger Denzel Bentlely (21-3-1,17 KOs) decision Brad Pauls (19-2-1,11 KOs) at the Wembley Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom. It was a good scrap with both having their moments. Bentley had a break through in round 10 when a hard jab to the eye saw Pauls awkwardly go to canvas in pain by the punch. Pauls would beat the count but Bentely pounced on him looking to stop him. Pauls would surivive the round but Bentley was in hot pursuit until the bouts end. The judges cards were 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 all to Bentley who retained his WBO int middleweight title and won the British and European middleweight titles.

