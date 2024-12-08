Unbeaten Ben Crocker(14-0, 2 KOs) of the UK once again defeated Stelios Papadopoulos (15-2-2, 5 KOs) of Greece Saturday night at the Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, Essex, in the United Kingdom. The pair fought in an exciting bout this past April edged by Crocker by decision. Crocker once again turned back the challenge of Papadopoulos winning a close unanimous decision on the cards and the vacant IBF European Super Lightweight title. The official scorecards were 97-93, 96-95, and 96-94 all in favor to Crocker. John Clark (Top Tier Boxing) promoted the event

