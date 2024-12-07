WBA #7 rated Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (32-3, 14 KOs) dethroned WBA “regular” world champion Mahmoud “Diamond Boy” Charr (34-5, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Arena Sophia in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pulev got the jab going early and outworked Charr in a good action fight. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-112. The third time was the charm for the 43-year-old hometown favorite Pulev, who previously challenged twice for world titles.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
WBA regular belt? I thought the organisation was getting rid of these ” bunny belts” ?
Charr and Pulev can go and disappear. Usyk is the only WBA Heavyweight champion and current unfied world champion. None of this “regular champion” bollocks.
Yes totally agree. A total combined age of these two men….83 yrs..
Hats off to them getting in the ring,,but really for a belt?
Neither Pulev or Charr even a top 20 guy. Pulev is a has been. Charr is a never was. What a disgrace the WBA is.
WBA lost a court case and had to put Charr back as regular champ. Just sit back and enjoy Pulev vs Chisora 3 for the title.
Good call,,,Chisoras last hurrah!
Now Pulev vs. Michael Hunter, then Hunter vs. Bakole. I just predicted WBA Regular belt for 2025.
Damn, the scary thing is that could be real. Bakole being a titleholder is the only somewhat deserving guy of that group.
Pulev just did the WBA (and everyone else) a favor by getting rid of Charr. Pulev won’t be champion long, he’ll likely lose in his first defense, but I’m confident that he’ll fight some point in 2025 and not take the next two or three years off.
He’d get smashed by Usyk, Fury, or Dubois. Not even close. I like Pulev, he’s a fun fighter who’s fought a little bit of everyone. But as a champ? No way.
Well, hopefully there is no rematch….
This wasn’t a bad matchup for these guys if they still want to fight. It’s just ridiculous that it was for a title.
good for Pulev. and a decent matchup. but for a wba title?? omy