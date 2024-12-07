Pulev beats Charr to claim WBA heavyweight title WBA #7 rated Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (32-3, 14 KOs) dethroned WBA “regular” world champion Mahmoud “Diamond Boy” Charr (34-5, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Arena Sophia in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pulev got the jab going early and outworked Charr in a good action fight. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-112. The third time was the charm for the 43-year-old hometown favorite Pulev, who previously challenged twice for world titles. Boxing back in Libya on Sunday Like this: Like Loading...

