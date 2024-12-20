Fury outweighs Usyk by 55 pounds Oleksandr Usyk 226 vs. Tyson Fury 281

(WBC, WBA, WBO heavyweight title) Serhii Bohachuk 153.1 vs. Ishmael Davis 153.6

Moses Itauma 249.1 vs. Demsey McKean 251.1

Johnny Fisher 241.1 vs. David Allen 257.6

Peter McGrail 129.8 vs. Lee McGregor 125.9

Isaac Lowe 125.1 vs. Rhys Edwards 129.1

Daniel Lapin 174.9 vs. Dylan Colin 173.1

Andrii Novytskyi 237 vs. Edgar Ramirez 261.1

Mohammed Alakel 134.1 vs. Joshua Ocampo 133.4 Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Queensberry

Shields-Perkins now for undisputed title

