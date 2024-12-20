Oleksandr Usyk 226 vs. Tyson Fury 281
(WBC, WBA, WBO heavyweight title)
Serhii Bohachuk 153.1 vs. Ishmael Davis 153.6
Moses Itauma 249.1 vs. Demsey McKean 251.1
Johnny Fisher 241.1 vs. David Allen 257.6
Peter McGrail 129.8 vs. Lee McGregor 125.9
Isaac Lowe 125.1 vs. Rhys Edwards 129.1
Daniel Lapin 174.9 vs. Dylan Colin 173.1
Andrii Novytskyi 237 vs. Edgar Ramirez 261.1
Mohammed Alakel 134.1 vs. Joshua Ocampo 133.4
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Queensberry
TV: DAZN
281 is too heavy. Usyk wins easier this time, he won’t let Fury lean on him and Fury will lumber around.
Maybe so, but he weighed in full gear. I don’t know what to take from that. Ultimately, it could be good, bad, or indifferent. As a bettor, I’d be concerned that he didn’t disrobe and show off what he looks like. But was he actually hiding poor fitness? It’d be tough to know for sure.
Just so you know, there are two separate weigh-ins for these big events; the actual weigh-in in the morning is private, and then the weigh-in for the public is after. That is why the announcer already has the weights in hand, and they just pretend to look at the scale.
Not disrobing always means one thing – that u r not proud of your body, you’re in bad shape.
Usyk will stop fury in the later rounds. He would’ve had the stoppage in the first fight if the ref knew what he was doing. When Usyk wins I’d love to see him retire. Nothing left to prove. Amazing career.
What did the ref do wrong, exactly? Fury took a beating, but he clearly was able to continue and defend himself through 12 rounds. It’s hard to justify stopping a fight when the “stoppage” doesn’t involve a guy who’s hopelessly behind and still able to get his work in.
Brainchild, watch round 9 again. Fury was just about out of there and the ref gave him a standing 8 count. There weren’t suppose to be standing 8 counts for that fight. And actually count what that standing 8 was. Was more like 22-24 seconds. Ref taking his sweat time wiping gloves making sure fury was ok.
It was NOT a standing 8 count. The referee correctly ruled that the ropes were holding Fury up, which is ruled as a knockdown. Know the rules!
Whatever u call it the ref still gave Fury too much time to recover.
Being in boxing for decades, the call was correct, there is no standing 8-count, but a mandatory 8 count can be awarded to any fighter per the rules if the ref determines that if the ropes are the only thing holding him up, he could have fallen to the canvas from any legal shot from his opponent. Also if any part of a fighters’ body touches the canvas other than his feet from a legal shot, that is also considered a knockdown. The ref could have called a TKO for Usyk, as Fury was out on his feet, but given the stakes of the fight and Fury’s ability to recover, I am glad that he did not stop the fight. He did seem to get in the way at least once when Usyk was on the attack, which I did not like. But I have seen much worse.
The Ref stepped in while Usyk was still firing and gave Fury recovery time. He should have either let Usyk finish him or stopped the fight. The Ref was a moron and robbed Usyk of a stoppage victory.
Recon this fight is going to go the other way around that people expect. Fury is going to box, and try lean and grapple of course, and Usyk is going to become the puncher.
Seems like Tyson packed on weight to deal with Usyk’s upcoming offense and to physically wear down Usyk. Tyson’s weight advantage may indicate doubt about himself.
I will pick Usyk to win in an impressive manner.
I don’t think the first fight was all that great. It was a good match, but I don’t involve myself in the biased media A-side pom-pom shaking that has always hurt this sport. Fury to me is a C+ fighter and champ at best. Shows great heart and determination when he wants, but I can’t hold respect for a fighter that often does not train seriously, and now comes in like a fat Pillsbury Dough Boy. I can’t warm up to that, If the fight is on the level, give me Usyk TKO 10. If not on the level, a B.S split decision for Fury, or a draw. I am about 60% sure it will be level 40% not level.