December 20, 2024
Shields-Perkins now for undisputed title

Undefeated, reigning WBC heavyweight titlist Claressa Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) will attempt to become the first boxer in history to earn the coveted title of undisputed world champion in three different weight classes on Sunday, February 2 when she faces Danielle Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs) for all four championship belts. Following last week’s fight announcement, the WBA, IBF and WBO each have agreed to sanction the bout for their respective women’s heavyweight world titles.

This special Sunday event, Super Brawl Sunday, takes place one week before Super Bowl Sunday, and happens at the Dort Financial Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan, airing on DAZN.

Mini-Pacman wins WBA lightfly belt

