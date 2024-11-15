By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO super middleweight belt with a hard fought win split decision against the undefeated Canadian Melinda Watpool (7-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Green controlled the early rounds with on the outside as she landed a straight right hand to the face of Watpool. Watpool took the fight inside and had her most success as she took the fight to Green over the second half of the contest. Over ten action packed rounds, Green squeaked out the win with scores of 97-93 and 96-94 twice. Green wins her first world title after losing against Franchon Crews Dezurn for the WBC strap in 2023.

In a competitive super lightweight battle, Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) from Niagara Falls, Canada, scored a ten round majority decision against Armando Casamonica (14-1, 3 KOs) out of Rome Italy. It took some time to heat up as Casamonica was the early aggressor. Bahdi started to let his hands go in the middle rounds. In a tactical fight, neither fighter was hurt, as the fight lasted the full ten rounds. Scores read 95-95, 96-93, 98-92 for Bahdi as he remained undefeated with the victory and gave the Italian his first loss of his career.

In the opening bout at AT&T Stadium of the massive Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson battle live on Netflix, rising featherweight star Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (15-0, 8 KOs) said he was going to steal the show versus Dana Coolwell (13-4, 8 KOs) and he sure tried to make his case early in the night. “Shu Shu”, a product of Brownsville, NY, like his idol “Iron Mike,” dropped Coolwell twice to score a dominant unanimous decision, 80-70 x 3.

Carrington put his full arsenal on display landing left hooks to the body, right hand uppercuts and everything in between. It was a left hook that dropped Coolwell in round four and the same shot that hurt him in round eight before “Shu Shu” put him down again with a flurry of shots in the corner. Coolwell was game and survived to the final bell but was no match for the ultra-skilled Carrington. The night could only get better for Carrington if “Iron Mike” beats Jake to win a 1 million dollar bet he made with Jake at weigh-ins on Thursday.