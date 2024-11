Weights and Photos by Brad Snyder, The Undercard

Justin Johnson 167 vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs 165 lbs

Justin Lacey-Pierce 148.4 vs. Jessie Addison 149.8

Ramon Guevara 142.6 vs. Travis Floyd 149.2

Roberto Hernandez 132.8 vs. Ethen Curtis 131

Garrett Ross 162 vs. Ashaun Bates 166

Ulysses Campos 145.6 vs. Brodyx Gilman 152

Venue: Causeway Hotel and Convention Center, Lansing, Michigan

Promoter: CLIP Promotions and Rebel Combat

First bell: 8pm, tickets available at the door.