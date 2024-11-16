By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
In an official heavyweight boxing match, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 58-year-old ring legend “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) on Friday night in front of 72,300-seat at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73. The fight was fought with 14-ounce gloves and two-minute rounds.
Tyson came out strong in round one and landed the first blow of the night, a right hand to the head of Paul. Paul landed a shot later in the round as Tyson was warned of a low blow. Staying on the outside in round two, Paul scored with a body shot as Tyson landed a solid left hook. By round three, it was clear Tyson could not move well with a brace on his right leg as Paul continued to control the fight from the outside. In round four, Paul’s confidence grew as he let his hand go and hit Tyson with combinations. From rounds 5-8, it was mostly Paul picking his shots to the head and body whereas Tyson land an occasional left hook to Paul’s head.
Here’s a summary of post-fight quotes as each fighter was interviewed by Ariel Helwani in a back-and-forth exchange.
Jake: It was an honor to fight Mike and he’s the baddest man on the planet. I wouldn’t be here without him. He’s exactly what I thought – one of the greatest to ever do it. He’s a legend.
Mike: I didn’t prove anything to anybody, just to myself. He’s a very good fighter and deserves respect from other fighters.
Jake: I was trying to hurt him a little bit. I was scared he was going to hurt me.
Mike: I have a habit of biting my glove. I have a biting sensation.
Mike: Logan Paul might be next.
Jake: That was a good slap I like that.
To be expected unfortunately.
I wonder if Tyson just needed the money ?
No, Mike did not need the money. He did this because he wanted to. Mike made $20 million last night.
Mike has made more with his Cannabis company then all his fights combined. He might have stopped using Cannabis for this camp, but trust me, his cannabis company in Vegas is killing it. I was in the Business in LV and SoCal. The Tyson brand can’t be restocked fast enough. Dude has a Cultivation center, and a dispensary and his products are sold in Dispensaries outside of the ones he owns too.
Oh Mike. I hope the payday was worth it. “I’ll fight his brother” A fan of 30 years lost.
Of course it was worth it. He made millions for a light sparring match that will have no effect on his legacy.
jake paul vs manny pacquioa make it happen
Can Jake Paul fight somebody his age? NO, it’s all for clout AND money, he’ll only fight the “HAS BEENS”
This went exactly as expected. Tyson is just way too old for boxing. He was out of his prime and looked horrible 20 years ago. Paul took it easy on him and didn’t go for the knockout because no one wants to see an old legend like Tyson get KO’ed. They both won because they made millions for a light sparring session.
Told ya this was a WWE like spectacle. Tyson and Jake worked out this heist. Tyson gets a check, lose but fans stand behind him because he was older- reputation intact, Jake gets a bigger name to move on and keep his circus going. Everyone wins
These false narratives are based on half truths, no truths and illusions. Just like when Floyd was not allowed to leave the Middle East and all these fake journalists ran with fiction that he was broke and couldn’t pay his gambling debt. Floyd, like Tyson’s money makes money. Team Mayweather was not allowed to leave because one of his body guards stole a piece of jewelry. I hope FMjr fired his @$$! He is lucky the Arabs didn’t sever his body guard’s hand for stealing. They don’t play over there. We in the West have grown weak with our eroding Morals and liberal policies. We are seen as the
Hey, Atom bomb, you’ve got 5 deferment draft dodger, “tough guy” Donald Trump at the helm now, to kick all the pansies asses in the states! Be cheerful, Rambo!
There’s big money in marketing exhibitions as real fights, as Tyson and Paul demonstrated here.
That was shite
That looked more like two men dancing at a gay bar!
You actually watched it?
I did not want to damage the memory of seeing Tyson in his prime. I will never watch it.
Yes, I endured it. But, Tyson’s abilities as a great fighter took a serious hit (excuse the pun), after he was released from prison. It was all downhill from that point on.