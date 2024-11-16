By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In an official heavyweight boxing match, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 58-year-old ring legend “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) on Friday night in front of 72,300-seat at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73. The fight was fought with 14-ounce gloves and two-minute rounds.

Tyson came out strong in round one and landed the first blow of the night, a right hand to the head of Paul. Paul landed a shot later in the round as Tyson was warned of a low blow. Staying on the outside in round two, Paul scored with a body shot as Tyson landed a solid left hook. By round three, it was clear Tyson could not move well with a brace on his right leg as Paul continued to control the fight from the outside. In round four, Paul’s confidence grew as he let his hand go and hit Tyson with combinations. From rounds 5-8, it was mostly Paul picking his shots to the head and body whereas Tyson land an occasional left hook to Paul’s head.

Here’s a summary of post-fight quotes as each fighter was interviewed by Ariel Helwani in a back-and-forth exchange.

Jake: It was an honor to fight Mike and he’s the baddest man on the planet. I wouldn’t be here without him. He’s exactly what I thought – one of the greatest to ever do it. He’s a legend.

Mike: I didn’t prove anything to anybody, just to myself. He’s a very good fighter and deserves respect from other fighters.

Jake: I was trying to hurt him a little bit. I was scared he was going to hurt me.

Mike: I have a habit of biting my glove. I have a biting sensation.

Mike: Logan Paul might be next.

Jake: That was a good slap I like that.