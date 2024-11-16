YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has admitted that he carried 58-year-old ring legend Mike Tyson in their boxing match on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

“I wanted to give the fans a show,” said Paul at the post fight press conference, “but I didn’t wanna hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt. [I took my foot off the pedal] a little bit, yeah like I did. There was a point where you know I was just like ‘OK he’s not really engaging back and I don’t know if he’s tired or whatever’ and I could just tell that his age was showing a little bit.

“I just have so much respect for him, and that violence/war thing between us like after he slapped me, I wanted to be aggressive and take him down and knock him out and all that stuff, but that kind of went away as the rounds went on.”