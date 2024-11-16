YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has admitted that he carried 58-year-old ring legend Mike Tyson in their boxing match on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.
“I wanted to give the fans a show,” said Paul at the post fight press conference, “but I didn’t wanna hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt. [I took my foot off the pedal] a little bit, yeah like I did. There was a point where you know I was just like ‘OK he’s not really engaging back and I don’t know if he’s tired or whatever’ and I could just tell that his age was showing a little bit.
“I just have so much respect for him, and that violence/war thing between us like after he slapped me, I wanted to be aggressive and take him down and knock him out and all that stuff, but that kind of went away as the rounds went on.”
Why didn’t he make this disclosure BEFORE the fight?
