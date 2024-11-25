November 24, 2024
Boxing News

Yun halts Koki, regains WBO AP 168lb belt

Yunyun Regains Wbo Ap 168lb Belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by The Won Promotions, Ohashi Promotions

Former champ Deok-No Yun (9-2, 7 KOs), 167.25, impressively regained his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight belt when he avenged his previous defeat and forfeiture of the title in Japan, battered defending titlist Tyson Koki (17-6-3, 14 KOs), a 6’3” southpaw Japanese at 168, all the way and finally halted him with a towel fluttering in from the dethroned champ’s corner at 2:02 of the seventh round in a scheduled twelve on Friday in Seoul, Korea.

It was Koki in their first encounter that survived a bad visit to the deck with Yun’s opening solid right, resumed fighting and quickly landed a countering southpaw left, pulverizing the Korean in the first give-and-take round this June. It was such a shocking scene that the flattened loser Yun got a cramp in his legs like Ingemar Johansson against Floyd Patterson in 1961. The sturdy Korean, in this rematch, maintained the pressure and outhustled the awkward champ, steadily piling up a point in every round. The seventh saw Yun accelerate his attack to batter him from pillar to post, prompting the champ’s corner throwing in the towel. After the well-received stoppage the bloodied Tyson Koki stayed flat on the canvas for minutes.

The semi-windup saw a bright feather speedster Ha-Nok Shim (12-2, 5 KOs), 125.75, floor Khusniddin Marimov (4-3-1, 2 KOs), 125, a Uzbekistani southpaw, in the first and tenth rounds, and acquired the vacant Korean national featherweight belt by a unanimous decision (97-91 98-90 twice) over ten hard-fought rounds. The WBO AP supervisor Leon Panoncillo was impressed with Shim’s tremendous hand speed and talent in this eye-catching victory. Shim, with a brightening hand speed, may be worth watching.

Promoter: Hong-Kyun Shin’s The Won Promotions in association with Japan’s Ohashi Promotions (Hideyuki Ohashi was in attendance).

BoxRec: Deok No Yun
BoxRec: Ha Nok Shim
