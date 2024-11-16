November 16, 2024
Boxing Results

Collazo, Zepeda, Barboza victorious

In a clash between former stablemates, undefeated WBO #1-ranked Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 2012 U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) in an important non-title encounter on Saturday night at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Barboza never let Ramirez get untracked in a technical bout that never heated up. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Lightweight terror William “El Camarón” Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs), rated #1 by the WBC, WBA and WBO, barely got past WBC #13 and former IBF 130lb champion Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) In a clash for the WBC interim 135lb title. Farmer dropped Zepeda in round four with a straight left hand and gave Zepeda all he could handle. Zepeda’s workrate propelled him to a split decision win, 95-94, 95-94 Zepeda, 95-94 Farmer.

In a minimum unification fight, WBO Champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) knocked out long-reigning WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon “Knockout CP Freshmart” Niyomtrong (25-1, 9 KOs) in round seven. Collazo dropped Niyomtrong in round six and twice in round seven to end it. Time was 1:29.

* * *

WBA #9 super lightweight Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-4, 9 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.

Local hero Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KO) and Juan Garcia (5-6-1, 0 KOs) battled to a split draw in a six-round welterweight bout.

  • Garcia was literally beating the hell out of Zizo for large chunks of that fight and he was a late replacement. I think Collazo is on his way to being the next great strawweight. He looked fantastic. Akhmedov – Duarte was one of the best fights of the year.

  • Tremendous effort by Farmer. Zepeda may have just edged it with his phenomenal work rate but no issues with a draw or Farmer by a point. Based on this effort, Shakur beat Zepeda.

    • Definitely a bad sign having THAT much problem with a guy like Farmer, who isn’t what he used to be, when you’re headed towards a fight with Shakur Stevenson.

    • The classical wrong comparisons
      Style makes fight

      I don’t want to say shakur can’t beat Zepeda but you can’t take this fight as a parameter

      Yesterday barrios draw with 2nd class Ramos but he beat ugas

      And Ramos it’s not better than ugas

      People watch and watch boxing but never learned the lesson

      • Why don’t you just make your point without childishly attacking others? So style made this fight but won’t in the Shakur fight. GREW UP YOU CHILD.

  • Zepeda failed
    He had to impressed with a ko
    I did not see the fight but I hope he does not get so confident anymore

    Hope he did not ruined his fight with shakur

  • Maybe Zepeda camp employed Farmer for his services as a sparring partner for the fight with Stevenson’ or Tank in the near future.Hopefully see Farmer maybe fight Floyd Schofield on a golden boy promotion big test for Floyd Schofield

    • >