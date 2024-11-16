In a clash between former stablemates, undefeated WBO #1-ranked Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 2012 U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) in an important non-title encounter on Saturday night at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Barboza never let Ramirez get untracked in a technical bout that never heated up. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Lightweight terror William “El Camarón” Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs), rated #1 by the WBC, WBA and WBO, barely got past WBC #13 and former IBF 130lb champion Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) In a clash for the WBC interim 135lb title. Farmer dropped Zepeda in round four with a straight left hand and gave Zepeda all he could handle. Zepeda’s workrate propelled him to a split decision win, 95-94, 95-94 Zepeda, 95-94 Farmer.

In a minimum unification fight, WBO Champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) knocked out long-reigning WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon “Knockout CP Freshmart” Niyomtrong (25-1, 9 KOs) in round seven. Collazo dropped Niyomtrong in round six and twice in round seven to end it. Time was 1:29.

* * *

WBA #9 super lightweight Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-4, 9 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.

Local hero Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KO) and Juan Garcia (5-6-1, 0 KOs) battled to a split draw in a six-round welterweight bout.