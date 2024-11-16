In a clash between former stablemates, undefeated WBO #1-ranked Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 2012 U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) in an important non-title encounter on Saturday night at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Barboza never let Ramirez get untracked in a technical bout that never heated up. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.
Lightweight terror William “El Camarón” Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs), rated #1 by the WBC, WBA and WBO, barely got past WBC #13 and former IBF 130lb champion Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) In a clash for the WBC interim 135lb title. Farmer dropped Zepeda in round four with a straight left hand and gave Zepeda all he could handle. Zepeda’s workrate propelled him to a split decision win, 95-94, 95-94 Zepeda, 95-94 Farmer.
In a minimum unification fight, WBO Champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) knocked out long-reigning WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon “Knockout CP Freshmart” Niyomtrong (25-1, 9 KOs) in round seven. Collazo dropped Niyomtrong in round six and twice in round seven to end it. Time was 1:29.
WBA #9 super lightweight Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-4, 9 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.
Local hero Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KO) and Juan Garcia (5-6-1, 0 KOs) battled to a split draw in a six-round welterweight bout.
Garcia was literally beating the hell out of Zizo for large chunks of that fight and he was a late replacement. I think Collazo is on his way to being the next great strawweight. He looked fantastic. Akhmedov – Duarte was one of the best fights of the year.
Tremendous effort by Farmer. Zepeda may have just edged it with his phenomenal work rate but no issues with a draw or Farmer by a point. Based on this effort, Shakur beat Zepeda.
Definitely a bad sign having THAT much problem with a guy like Farmer, who isn’t what he used to be, when you’re headed towards a fight with Shakur Stevenson.
The classical wrong comparisons
Style makes fight
I don’t want to say shakur can’t beat Zepeda but you can’t take this fight as a parameter
Yesterday barrios draw with 2nd class Ramos but he beat ugas
And Ramos it’s not better than ugas
People watch and watch boxing but never learned the lesson
Why don’t you just make your point without childishly attacking others? So style made this fight but won’t in the Shakur fight. GREW UP YOU CHILD.
Ziyad should be ashamed of draw with taxi driver Garcia
Zepeda failed
He had to impressed with a ko
I did not see the fight but I hope he does not get so confident anymore
Hope he did not ruined his fight with shakur
Collazo on his way to a super star
When Farmer is allowed to hold excessively he does well.
Maybe Zepeda camp employed Farmer for his services as a sparring partner for the fight with Stevenson’ or Tank in the near future.Hopefully see Farmer maybe fight Floyd Schofield on a golden boy promotion big test for Floyd Schofield