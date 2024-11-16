In a unification fight for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles, WBA champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) took the title of WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zurdo simply outworked Billam-Smith en route to a 116-112, 116-112, 116-113 win. Zurdo now has two belts with Noel Mikaelyan (WBC) and Jai Opetaia (IBF) holding the other big four championships.
Former middleweight and a super middleweight champion ends up as unified cruiser champion. Zurdo looked GOOD!
Fkkkkk I bet $250 on smith for to win $500
Fknnn zurdo
Mannnnn I wonder why Mexicans are very successful in boxing ???
and the only thing come to my mind is the blood. The Mexican blood is very good for boxing . We have natural resistance and endurance, even without proper training, we can fight 12 rounds easily.while the rival with great technique and skills get out of air
Fkkkkk I should not gamble against zurdo
That main fight was really amazing! Two great fighters gave their all in the ring! Every round was thrilling! Good job! Gratulations to both! I’m now super exited for a possible fight Zurdo vs Opataia!
Bring on Zurdo vs Opetaia hard to pick hopefully Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya work together make this fight happen probably be in Saudi Arabia but hopefully be in Australia as a main event.
I think opetaia sweep the floor with zurdo and smith together
Hmmm…not sure. Zurdo’s overall performance was really impressive tonight. Physique, gameplan, technique, shape, everything was great. Hard to pick a winner vs Opataia. Its a 50/50 fight.
I agree with you, Thomas. I think the Zurdo that fought tonight is at least 50-50 with anyone in the division.
Anyway !!!
see you later guys I just stop here this weekend for my boy Mike Tyson and todays boxing card
Be good and stay out of trouble
Byeeee
Noel Mikaelyan Shouldn’t be holding a belt.