Zurdo dethrones Billam-Smith In a unification fight for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles, WBA champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) took the title of WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zurdo simply outworked Billam-Smith en route to a 116-112, 116-112, 116-113 win. Zurdo now has two belts with Noel Mikaelyan (WBC) and Jai Opetaia (IBF) holding the other big four championships.

