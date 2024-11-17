By Jeff Zimmerman

It was a record-breaking night for Netflix. 60 million households watched the Paul vs. Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. Nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for the co-main event of Taylor vs. Serrano 2. Additionally, Taylor-Serrano is likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.

The event shattered records, achieving the following milestones:

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions made AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the epicenter of boxing last night as 72,300 total attendees gathered to witness the fight card.

Paul-Tyson/Taylor-Serrano 2 produced the largest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history, surpassing $18 million, double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, and smashing Canelo Álvarez’s record of $9 million.

#PaulTyson was the top trending topic worldwide on X on Friday with #Serrano at number 2 in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. The fight dominated social conversation, accounting for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US.

Joe Hand Promotions distributed last night’s event to over 6,000 bars & restaurants in the US, setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event in the company’s 50+ year history.