Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian (24-3 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ennis previously shut out Chukhadzhian over twelve rounds in January 2023, but Chukhadzhian managed to get a rematch by becoming mandatory IBF challenger. Chukhadzhian was more aggressive this time, winning some early rounds. Ennis sent Chukhadzhian to a knee with an uppercut in round five. Chukhadzhian was deducted a point for holding in round ten. Scores were 119-107, 117-109, 116-110.



WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) impressively destroyed former world champion Pedro Guevara (42-5-1, 22 KOs) with a third round KO. Rodriguez dropped Guevara twice to end it in round three. Time was 2:47.



Former world champion Raymond ‘Savage’ Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) returned to action at super featherweight to claim a ten round unanimous decision over Orlando Gonzalez (23-4, 13 KOs). Scores were 99-88, 100-88, 100-88. Gonzalez down twice.

Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Gian Garrido (11-2, 8 KOs). Bout waved off by the referee with Williams punishing Garrido on the ropes.

Unheralded light heavyweight Manuel Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs), a 24:1 underdog, scored a stunning ninth round KO over previously unbeaten Khalil “Big Steppa” Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs). Coe down four times in the fight.