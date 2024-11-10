Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian (24-3 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ennis previously shut out Chukhadzhian over twelve rounds in January 2023, but Chukhadzhian managed to get a rematch by becoming mandatory IBF challenger. Chukhadzhian was more aggressive this time, winning some early rounds. Ennis sent Chukhadzhian to a knee with an uppercut in round five. Chukhadzhian was deducted a point for holding in round ten. Scores were 119-107, 117-109, 116-110.
WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) impressively destroyed former world champion Pedro Guevara (42-5-1, 22 KOs) with a third round KO. Rodriguez dropped Guevara twice to end it in round three. Time was 2:47.
Former world champion Raymond ‘Savage’ Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) returned to action at super featherweight to claim a ten round unanimous decision over Orlando Gonzalez (23-4, 13 KOs). Scores were 99-88, 100-88, 100-88. Gonzalez down twice.
Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Gian Garrido (11-2, 8 KOs). Bout waved off by the referee with Williams punishing Garrido on the ropes.
Unheralded light heavyweight Manuel Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs), a 24:1 underdog, scored a stunning ninth round KO over previously unbeaten Khalil “Big Steppa” Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs). Coe down four times in the fight.
BAM is a superb fighter, the uppercut was brutal and lethal.
1st fighter to KO Pedro
Wow, how does Hearn end up with so many trash fighters? Coe was hopeless.
Boots could get KO’d at 154 after not too long. Gets hit too much.
Boots needs to keep things more simple. Too many uppercuts from midrange. Needs to keep his hands up Super talented, gets way too sloppy at times. He has the tools, needs to more disciplined. Relying way too much on athleticism. Had the skills. Needs better opposition, maybe that will make him have to polish up those flaws. Won’t get away with that at the top.
I think once “Boots” steps up to 154, I’d give this Ukrainian a 50/50 chance of winning a welterweight title. Without the knock down and point deduction, this might of been a 7/5 score. He’s much better than he was given credit for.
Boots is who I thought he was .He is not a typical Philly fighter he os so beatable he has 30 plust fights and you can still see holes in his games. Imagine Crawford hitting him clen like he got hit tonight. .Hand picked opponents makes for a knockout down the road , Boots has fought absolutely nobody
119 – 107 was not the fight I saw.
Ennis has an extraordinary potential, but at the same time he seems not to have the ability to exploit his full potential, makes too many mistakes.
I’m beginning to doubt more and more whether he will ever be able to utilize his full potential.
I mean, the older the dog gets, the harder it is to teach the new tricks.
I was more impressed with how Chukhadzhian has developed over the past few years.