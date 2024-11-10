Matias destroys Ramirez in two Former IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (21-2, 21 KOs) scored a brutal second round TKO over Roberto Ramírez (26-4-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Matias finished Ramirez with two knockdowns in round two. It was Matias’ first fight since losing his world title to Liam Paro in June. Boots tops Karen again; BAM bashes Guevara Weights from Canada Like this: Like Loading...

