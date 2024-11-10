Former IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (21-2, 21 KOs) scored a brutal second round TKO over Roberto Ramírez (26-4-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Matias finished Ramirez with two knockdowns in round two. It was Matias’ first fight since losing his world title to Liam Paro in June.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Expected,, Ramirez lost 3 of 4 last fights by stoppage.
Gotta make Matias look dangerous ago after he got ” exposed” by Paro
Again instead of ago…