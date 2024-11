Weights from Canada Ryan Young 164.3 vs. Samuel Moses 164.6

Jim Bianco 166.6 vs. Nestor Faccio 164.8

Triston Brookes 161.8 vs. David Romero 160.9

Meilyn Martinez 117.8 vs. Sara Orszagi 166.4

Shahista 121.4 vs. Shadem Aguilar 121.0 Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Dan Otter Keyshawn Davis brutally crushes Lemos Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.