Former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (23-3, 16 KOs) made quick work of Dannis Aguero Arias (20-3, 17 KOs) on Tuesday night at the E11EVEN Nightclub in Miami, Florida. The 44-year-old Rigo took out Arias with a body shot in the first round to claim the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
….damn Rigo.
Why are you knocking people out now?
44