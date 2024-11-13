Rigondeaux annihilates Arias in one Former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (23-3, 16 KOs) made quick work of Dannis Aguero Arias (20-3, 17 KOs) on Tuesday night at the E11EVEN Nightclub in Miami, Florida. The 44-year-old Rigo took out Arias with a body shot in the first round to claim the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title. Jake Paul favored over Mike Tyson Brandon Adams Returns Nov 22 Like this: Like Loading...

