Brandon Adams Returns Nov 22 OTX returns to Atlanta on November 22 at The Corey Studios for its final event of the year featuring former world title challenger and world-rated Brandon “The Cannon” Adams (25-3, 16 KOs) against undefeated Andreas “Katz” Katzourakis (14-0, 10 KOs) in the ten-round championship match of the OTX Super Welterweight Tournament. The winner gets a $100,000 bonus and a promotional contract with OTX. DAZN will stream all the action. Rigondeaux annihilates Arias in one Boxing Back in Flint, Mich on Dec 12 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

