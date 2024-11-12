Boxing Back in Flint, Mich on Dec 12 Salita Promotions returns to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on Thursday, December 12 with the next edition of the “Big Time Boxing USA” talent developmental series, featuring Michigan’s Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr., Joey Spencer, Da’Velle “Hitman 2.0” Smith and Leon Lawson III. This will be the sixth installment since the series launched in February. The top four bouts will air live on DAZN The lineup: USBA junior middleweight title

Ardreal Holmes (16-0, 6 KOs) vs.

Ahmed El Mousaoui (35-6-1, 9 KOs). Middleweight

Joey Spencer (18-1, 11 KOs) vs. TBA Middleweight

Da’Velle Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) vs.

William Townsel (8-1, 6 KOs) Super welterweight

Leon Lawson III (16-1, 9 KOs) vs. TBA Trump, Tyson and Israel Vazquez Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

