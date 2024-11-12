November 12, 2024
Boxing Back in Flint, Mich on Dec 12

Salita Promotions returns to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on Thursday, December 12 with the next edition of the “Big Time Boxing USA” talent developmental series, featuring Michigan’s Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr., Joey Spencer, Da’Velle “Hitman 2.0” Smith and Leon Lawson III. This will be the sixth installment since the series launched in February. The top four bouts will air live on DAZN

The lineup:

USBA junior middleweight title
Ardreal Holmes (16-0, 6 KOs) vs.
Ahmed El Mousaoui (35-6-1, 9 KOs).

Middleweight
Joey Spencer (18-1, 11 KOs) vs. TBA

Middleweight
Da’Velle Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) vs.
William Townsel (8-1, 6 KOs)

Super welterweight
Leon Lawson III (16-1, 9 KOs) vs. TBA

