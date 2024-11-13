Oddsmakers have Jake Paul down as about a 2:1 favorite over 58-year-old ring legend “Iron” Mike Tyson on Friday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul opened at 3:1, so money is coming in for the ex-heavyweight champion who has looked good in workouts. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has sanctioned the contest as an official eight-rounder with two-minute rounds. The fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves. Netflix will stream the bout to all subscribers.

