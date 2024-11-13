Oddsmakers have Jake Paul down as about a 2:1 favorite over 58-year-old ring legend “Iron” Mike Tyson on Friday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul opened at 3:1, so money is coming in for the ex-heavyweight champion who has looked good in workouts. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has sanctioned the contest as an official eight-rounder with two-minute rounds. The fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves. Netflix will stream the bout to all subscribers.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
14 ounce gloves hahahahahaha
BIG ACHIEVEMENT BEATING A 59 YEAROLD MAN!!!-Pathetic
Please Tyson, knock this guy into next year.