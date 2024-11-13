All Star Boxing presents its final show of the year on November 29th from Centro de Combates in Panama City, Panama. In the main event, flyweight contender Cristian “Chicharito” Gonzalez (15-2-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico squares off against former world title challenger Leroy “El Sensacional” Estrada (18-4, 8 KOs) in a 10 rounder on ESPN Knockout seen throughout Latin America.

“Our Main event is a good showdown as Chicharito has his hands full with Estrada,” stated President Tuto Zabala Jr. “Our mission is to deliver entertaining fights to the fans. This year has been a great year for our company and we look forward to carrying the momentum in 2025 with more historic events.”

“Chichiarito” Gonzalez broke onto the scene when he fought Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez for the vacant WBO Flyweight title. He put on a valiant effort over 12 rounds against the champion, showing success in some moments including the 6th round where he broke his jaw with a short right uppercut. He was able to finish all 12 rounds boxing from the outside using his reach and height advantage.

On the other side, Leroy Estrada bounced back from his long stretch of inactivity with a good performance against undefeated Colombian prospect Ruben Mendoza knocking him out within 2 rounds this past June. His win lead to a main event opportunity in his hometown on ESPN, the winner will likely land a Top 15 ranking spot within the major sanctioning bodies.

The co-main event is a trilogy match between WBA #2, WBO #4 female boxer Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (8-5, 2 KO’s) defending her WBO Latino jr flyweight title against Susana “Gavidia” Panameño (4-2, 1 KO) over 8 rounds. Colocha wants to leave no doubt this time after two close matches, she is now training in the high altitude of Mexico City under the tutelage of Ignacio “Nacho” Bernstein.