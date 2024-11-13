By Jeff Zimmerman

“Iron Mike” Tyson, “the baddest man on the planet,” looked in phenomenal shape at 58 as he showed off his skills in front of a packed house at The Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, as he gets ready to take on YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul on Friday, Nov 15, at AT&T Stadium and live worldwide on Netflix. Tyson gave Jake his first opportunity in the ring when Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020 and now will share the ring with him in what is anticipated to be the most viewed fight of all time.

It was clear Jake put on some pounds to absorb punches from one of the hardest hitting heavyweight’s of all time in Tyson.

