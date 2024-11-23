Katzourakis edges Adams to win OTX tourney In a war, undefeated super welterweight Andreas “Katz” Katzourakis (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over world-rated former world title challenger Brandon “The Cannon” Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) in the final of the OTX 154lb tournament on Friday night at the Corey Studios in Atlanta. Georgia. After ten hotly contested rounds, scores were 97-93, 96-94 for Katzourakis, and 97-93 Adams. With the win, Katzourakis gets a $100,000 bonus and a promotional contract with OTX. Kambosos inks new promo pact Like this: Like Loading...

