In a war, undefeated super welterweight Andreas “Katz” Katzourakis (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over world-rated former world title challenger Brandon “The Cannon” Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) in the final of the OTX 154lb tournament on Friday night at the Corey Studios in Atlanta. Georgia. After ten hotly contested rounds, scores were 97-93, 96-94 for Katzourakis, and 97-93 Adams. With the win, Katzourakis gets a $100,000 bonus and a promotional contract with OTX.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I’m a fan of Adams, so I acknowledge my bias, but I thought he clearly won that fight. He did as well but he was class in defeat.
Yes. Adams won. I had it 7-3. He outslugged and outboxed the Greek. Another bad decision. But, if the judges were swayed by Adams fighting off the ropes that they gave Katz the advantage for that reason, they don’t belong judging professional boxing.