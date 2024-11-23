George Kambosos Jr. (21-3 10 KOs) has signed a co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, DiBella Entertainment Inc. and Ferocious Promotions. The former lightweight ruler has confirmed he will move up to 140lbs and start his bid to become a two-weight world champion in early 2025, in an event to be announced soon.

Kambosos shot to fame by ripping Teofimo Lopez’s world titles from him with a stunning victory over in New York in November 2021, flooring the champion in the opening round en-route to handing the Brooklynite his sole defeat to date.